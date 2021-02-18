Man beheads history-sheeter, gets killed in police encounter

Chennai :

The man shot dead by police was identified as Krishna (30) of Subbarayalu Nagar in Cuddalore, who is part of a music band, has two cases pending against him, said a senior police officer. He along





with five others surrounded and hacked one K Veerangaiyan alias Veera (28), a fruit seller, a few metres away from his house in Subbarayalu Nagar on Tuesday night.





The gang also beheaded Veera and dumped the head in a spot in Kuppankulam where Krishna’s friend Sathish was attacked by Veera and a few others.





Thiruppapuliyur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the head. Superintendent M Sree Abhinav visited the spot and conducted inquiries.





A hunt was launched for the suspects and based on information the gang were passing by Kudumiankuppam near Panruti, sub-inspector Deepan and team tried to chase them. However, Deepan suffered injuries when the gang attacked him with machetes.





To defend himself, Deepan opened fire at the attackers and Krishna who received the bullets in his body died on the spot, while others fled the spot.





Krishna’s body was sent for post-mortem and Deepan was admitted to a hospital for treatment. A magistrate inquiry has been ordered about the encounter killing and police have launched a hunt for the remaining suspects in the murder case.





Police suspect that Krishna has attempted to project the murder for revenge, while the actual reason could be an illicit affair of Veera. Further investigation is on.