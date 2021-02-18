Man leaks former fiancee’s topless video, arrested

Chennai :

The accused M Mohammed Hassain of Otteri had been engaged to a 22-year-old woman in 2019 with the consent of their parents and they were supposed to get married a few months later. However, the woman’s father who was suspicious of Mohammed Hassain’s behaviour stopped the wedding and refused to get his daughter married to Hassain.





Irked over it, Hassain, who had recorded the WhatsApp video calls of the woman speaking to him topless, leaked them to his friends and posted a photo of them together on Facebook. The victim who came to know about it informed her father and a complaint was lodged at Otteri police station.





The accused was picked up and handed over to Pulianthope all-women police and remanded in judicial custody on harassment charges.