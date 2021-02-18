‘Constitute special cell to check corruption in Labour department’

Chennai :

Holding that the awards are signed by putting anti-date and there are certain instances, parties are suffering on account of demand of extraneous considerations, Justice SM Subramaniam said: “The Commissioner must ensure that such extraneous considerations during the adjudication or issuance of Award copy to the parties are checked and suitable action initiated against the erring officials.” Based on this, the court on directing the Commissioner of Labour, to ensure that ‘workmen’ do not suffer on account of such irregularities or illegalities, held the Special Cell must contain a separate phone number and website enabling workmen/counsels appearing for the parties to register their complaint enabling the Commissioner to initiate further actions on such complaints.” Justice Subramaniam also directed the Commissioner to formulate an acceptable procedure for serving the copy of the Award to the litigants.





HR&CE Commissioner fails to abide by directive, summoned





The Madras High Court has summoned the Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) to appear before it on Thursday for failing to abide by the court order directing it to constitute a committee for conducting the ‘Urchavams’ that were missed during the COVID-19 lockdown at Srirangam temple in Tiruchy. Taking exception to the counter filed wherein the Joint Commissioner, Srirangam temple had stated that Urchavams missed during the lockdown are being held with inputs from the Archagars of the temple, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy warned the said official of contempt proceedings for a deliberate wrong interpretation of the order. The bench had directed the government members on the boards of the institutions to sit across the table or consult the religious heads at the institutions to ensure that the religious festivals that have traditionally been held. But the counter stated that in pursuance to the orders the Joint Commissioner, Srirangam temple, obtained inputs from the Archagars of the temple who are conducting all festivals and decided the date and how the festival should be conducted.