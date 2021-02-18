Local bodies told to identify unapproved plots

Chennai :

According to an order issued by K Baskaran, Commissioner of Municipal Administration, the amnesty scheme to regularise unapproved plots and layouts has been extended up to February 28.





“To give opportunities to innocent purchasers and plot owners, who had missed the earlier deadline, the extension has been given. Owners should apply for regularisation online,” the order said.





The order directs the heads of the local bodies to identify the unapproved plots and layouts and to avail in-principle layout framework approvals from the CMDA and DTCP.





“The in-principle framework should be availed before Feb 28. If local bodies fail to submit the details of the unapproved layouts and plots to CMDA and DTCP, action will be taken against commissioners and town planning officials,” read the order.





The government announced regularisation of unapproved plots and layouts to approve unapproved layouts and plots in May 2017 and closed in November 2018 before providing two extensions.





Following the demand from the real estate industry and plot owners, a five-day extension was given in 2019. The scheme is applicable for plots and layouts registered before October 20, 2016.