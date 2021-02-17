One-day male baby found dead in selaiyur lake

Chennai :

The incident came to light when local cow herders saw a dead body of a male baby floating in the Madapakkam lake on Wednesday morning.





Following which the locals alerted the Selaiyur police. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the lake and sent it to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.





Initial police investigation revealed that the baby cannot be more than 24 hours old and that he may have been thrown into the lake while he was still alive. Further, it revealed that the baby may have been dumped into the lake in the early hours of this morning.





The Selaiyur police also added that a case has been registered and the hunt is underway for the murderer behind this incident.