Blue Punisher tabs, meth found inside foreign post parcels from Netherlands

The Chennai Air Customs sleuths seized narcotic substances worth Rs 6.6 lakh that were sent to the city from Netherlands through post. It was after receiving a tip off that the officials checked two unregistered parcels that reached the Foreign Post Office, Chennai, from the European country.
Chennai:
When they opened the first parcel that was addressed to a person in Namakkal, officials found a soup packet named Knorr Rundvlees Jus.
Inside that was a polythene packet containing 100 blue colour MDMA tablets, popularly known as Blue Punisher, worth around Rs 4 lakh.
The second parcel, addressed to a person in Chennai, contained a greeting card that said ‘gefeliciteerd’, the Dutch word for congratulations.
Inside the card was 26 grams of a white crystal powder packed in ziplock cover. It tested positive for methamphetamine, said a release from the agency.
The drugs, together worth Rs 6.6 lakh, were seized under NDPS Act, and futher investigation is on, said the statement from Air Customs.
Conversations