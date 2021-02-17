Wed, Feb 17, 2021

Blue Punisher tabs, meth found inside foreign post parcels from Netherlands

Published: Feb 17,202111:33 AM

The Chennai Air Customs sleuths seized narcotic substances worth Rs 6.6 lakh that were sent to the city from Netherlands through post. It was after receiving a tip off that the officials checked two unregistered parcels that reached the Foreign Post Office, Chennai, from the European country.

Chennai:
When they opened the first parcel that was addressed to a person in Namakkal, officials found a soup packet named Knorr Rundvlees Jus.

Inside that was a polythene packet containing 100 blue colour MDMA tablets, popularly known as Blue Punisher, worth around Rs 4 lakh.

The second parcel, addressed to a person in Chennai, contained a greeting card that said ‘gefeliciteerd’, the Dutch word for congratulations.

Inside the card was 26 grams of a white crystal powder packed in ziplock cover. It tested positive for methamphetamine, said a release from the agency.

The drugs, together worth Rs 6.6 lakh, were seized under NDPS Act, and futher investigation is on, said the statement from Air Customs.
