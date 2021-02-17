Blue Punisher tabs, meth found inside foreign post parcels from Netherlands

Chennai :

When they opened the first parcel that was addressed to a person in Namakkal, officials found a soup packet named Knorr Rundvlees Jus.





Inside that was a polythene packet containing 100 blue colour MDMA tablets, popularly known as Blue Punisher, worth around Rs 4 lakh.





The second parcel, addressed to a person in Chennai, contained a greeting card that said ‘gefeliciteerd’, the Dutch word for congratulations.





Inside the card was 26 grams of a white crystal powder packed in ziplock cover. It tested positive for methamphetamine, said a release from the agency.





The drugs, together worth Rs 6.6 lakh, were seized under NDPS Act, and futher investigation is on, said the statement from Air Customs.