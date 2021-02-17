School-level talent search event to be conducted online

Chennai :

As per the original plan, the programme was to be conducted a few months ago. “However, due to COVID-19 lockdown, it could not be conducted. Though the number of coronavirus cases has reduced, the talent search event will be done online,” a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next.





From the 6,173 government and aided high schools, two students each from classes 9 and 10 would be selected to participate in online competitions. Similarly, two students each from classes 11 and 12 would be chosen from 3,056 higher secondary schools across the State.





“After selecting the candidates, all schools will organise five rounds of inter-group online competitions and debates on various topics. The first round of competitions will start from February 19, and the last phase of the competition will be held on February 25.”





As the competitions are being held online, the headmasters and teachers should ensure that all students who are taking part in it have access to either desktop or laptop computers with internet connection, the official said. The school heads should also ensure that display of laptop or desktop computers and android phones are good, with built-in microphones and webcams (1080P HD minimum).





“In addition, they should also ensure the availability of built-in and external speaker in the system. If any components are missing in the computer system, the schools should supply it,” the official said, adding that the department has earmarked more than Rs 30 lakh for the programme.