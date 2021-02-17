9,972 commuters use North Chennai Metro line in a day

Chennai :





The least patronage was at Tondiarpet Metro with 854 commuters.The central Metro recorded the highest footfall of 7,562 among all the stations followed by the Airport with 4,791 and Tirumangalam with 4,320.





A CMRL official said the metro patronage is expected to go up further following the opening of the Washermanpet-Wimco Nagar stretch.





The Metro, which was carrying about 1.1 lakh people a day before the COVID lockdown, saw its patronage decline by over 50 per cent last month even after resuming services in September 2020.

Among the seven new Metro stations in North Chennai, Wimco Nagar witnessed the highest footfall of 1,727 followed by Kaladipet and Tiruvottiyur with 1,645 and 1,544 respectively.