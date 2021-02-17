Govt begins distribution of gold coins to brides

Chennai :

Officials with the social welfare department stated that gold coins weighing eight grams are being distributed to unmarried women from economically weaker sections.





There are five marriage assistance schemes for financially weaker women, orphaned girls, widows who re-marry, widows’ daughter’s marriage and inter-caste couples.





The gold coins are used for making Thirumangalyam, that is customary cultural requirements for girls to wear during the marriage. Under the scheme, graduate women are also being granted Rs 50,000, while non-graduates get Rs 25,000.





The bride should have passed Class 10 in case of general caste and she should have studied up to Class 5 if she belongs to Scheduled Tribe. Students who graduated from regular colleges, distance education and government recognised open university are eligible, while others who hold a diploma should be qualified from the Institution recognised by the Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.





“The application process has been completed and the identification of beneficiaries is underway. The process of distribution has been initiated in some districts, including Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, while the process is underway in Chennai,” said Revathi Loganathan, city social welfare department official.





The distribution of gold coins was last conducted in 2019 and is being continued now. While the cash assistance is transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, gold coins are handed over in person.