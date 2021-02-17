Made to pay double the fee, vehicle owners argue with toll plaza staff and disrupt traffic

Chennai :

At Paranur toll both in Chengalpattu, most vehicles had no FASTag. When the staff asked them to pay double the fare, a few drivers argued with the staff. Following that, traffic was affected and the police had to intervene and hold talks with the public.





After persuasion, motorists paid the money and moved from the spot. Similar arguments developed in the toll booth at Vanagaram on Tambaram-Maduravauyol bypass.





At Mathur, Surapet and Porur toll plazas under the NHAI, motorists with valid prepaid tag went through the toll lanes without any hindrance. However, vehicles owners without FASTag or invalid ones engaged in arguments leading to piling up of vehicles.





A staff at Mathur toll plaza said they are advising vehicle owners without FASTag to purchase one at the point of sale set up near the plaza to avoid unnecessary double payment.





After giving several reprieves to the vehicle owners over the last one year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways enforced the mandatory FASTag from midnight of February 15. Vehicles without valid prepaid tags have to pay twice the toll fee.





Till Monday, the NHAI had a hybrid toll lane which is an extreme left lane in the plaza, for vehicles without FASTag to pay through cash. However, from Tuesday, vehicles without prepaid tag have to go through the extreme left lane but pay twice the charge.