10 injured after lorry rams auto near Maduranthagam

Chennai :

The police are searching for the lorry driver, who did not stop after the accident and instead fled the spot with the vehicle.





When the share auto was nearing the Maduranthagam bypass road on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway in the morning when a speeding lorry that was coming behind rammed it. The auto was crushed in the impact and was thrown into the ditch on the roadside. The eight women and a child who travelled on it and the driver sustained severe injuries in the accident.





However, the driver of the lorry did not stop after causing the accident and instead fled the spot. It was the other motorists and local public who rescued the injured persons. A team from Maduranthagam police station arrived at the spot and admitted them to the Maduranthagam government hospital.





Police have registered a case and are trying to trace the lorry with the help of CCTV footage from the locality. On Monday, eight people, including two school students, were seriously injured after a share auto was rammed by a lorry in Kovathoor in Chengalpattu.