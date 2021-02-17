Man held for selling actor’s land worth Rs 6 crore

Chennai :

Police said that the actor had bought the land on Nelson Manickam Road in 1970 to expand her husband’s automobile battery manufacturing unit. After the factory was closed due to loss in the business, the land was left vacant. Later, she came to know that one Thamim Ansari managed to get patta in his name for the land using forged documents and sold it to a person named Iqbal for Rs 4 crore.





Based on her complaint, the anti-land grabbing cell of CCB registered a case and inspector Mahalakshmi Venkatraman secured the suspect. Investigation revealed that Ansari first created a general power of attorney in the name of Vanisri’s husband for another land in 2010 and later included Vanisri’s land through a rectification bond. Ansari, who had obtained anticipatory bail in an earlier case, sold the land to Iqbal in 2018, hiding the fact that it was a disputed property. Ansari was remanded in judicial custody and police have launched a hunt for other suspects involved in the case.