Drugs worth Rs seven lakh hidden in courier packets seized at Chennai airport

Chennai :

The drugs were said to be smuggled from the Netherlands under the pretext of readymade soup mixes.





The cargo plane from the Netherlands arrived at the cargo terminal of Chennai airport when the customs officials intercepted two parcels on suspicion that they contained narcotic substances.





Upon confiscation of the parcels, the officials found that there is a mismatch in the addresses mentioned on the courier parcel and investigation they found it to be fake addresses.





Following which the Customs department opened the confiscated parcels and found 100 narcotics pills worth Rs four lakh, sent to a fake address in Namakkal in one parcel and drugs worth 3 lakh in another parcel.





Further it, the customs officials have registered a case and are hunting down the overseas criminals behind this drug racket.



