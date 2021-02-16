Stuck Under Marble Slabs, Labourer Crushed To Death At IIT-Madras

Chennai :

The deceased V Vijay of Kancheepuram was a labourer working with a marble company in Maduravoyal and the incident happened when he came to deliver marble slabs for the ongoing construction work near Electrical Science department.





As the driver suddenly drove the vehicle on the reverse, the marbles on the truck slid and fell on Vijay who was standing nearby and crushed him.





He was rescued and rushed to the hospital inside the campus, but he was declared brought dead.





On information, Kotturpuram police sent his body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case. A hunt has been launched the truck driver Mariappan who fled the spot.