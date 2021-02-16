Rush for FASTag at toll plazas as hybrid lanes to cost double from today

Chennai :

“People are stopping at the point of sale at the toll plaza to purchase the FASTag as no extension was given for the February 15 deadline. People, who had apprehensions over FASTag and hoped for an extension of the deadline, were queuing up to purchase the tag. Now, the process has been simplified as the tags would be activated in two minutes, “ said a salesperson at a point of sale at Surapet toll plaza. He added that vehicle owners should produce their RC book copy and pay Rs 150, which would be deposited in their wallet account.





Pawan Kumar, NHAI, Regional Office Chennai said that as of now, 80 per cent of transactions in all the 47 toll plazas across the State are happening through FASTag based electronic payment. “From zero hours of February 16, four-wheelers without FASTag will be asked to pay twice the user fee charges. Hitherto, vehicles without tag were allowed to use the extreme left toll lane, which is a hybrid one –accepting both cash and FASTag based payment. From Tuesday, vehicles, which use the extreme left lane, should pay twice the user charges,” he said.





He also urged people, who have not switched over to the FASTag, to purchase one as early as possible considering Rs 100 rebate provided till March 31.