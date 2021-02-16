Residents cry foul over unannounced tax hike

Chennai :

VS Jayaraman of Motilal Street Residents’ Welfare Association in T Nagar alleged that property tax was increased for several buildings in his locality. “We found out the property tax hike only during a casual browsing on the Corporation’s official website. Residents are shocked as they have to pay more,” he said.





Recalling how the State government had withdrawn revised property tax after facing opposition from the public, he said: “They are increasing the tax silently to avoid public glare and protest.”





The association has been fighting anomalies in tax calculation of 14 properties in Division 136 in Kodambakkam zone, and has written to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department apart from the civic body.





“When we contacted officials from Kodambakkam zone, they said the civic body has started a drive to reassess the under-assessed buildings identified during the GIS survey. They should have informed the property owner,” he opined.





When asked, an official said property tax correction was being done across the city. “We will submit the corrections to the committee formed for property tax reassessment. Once the committee approves it, the hike will come in force and property owners will be served notice. We are informing them about the reassessment,” the official said.





The civic body had identified close to two lakh buildings that are under-assessed. The GIS survey has been completed in seven core city zones and around 20 divisions in other zones. “Of the 2 lakh buildings, corrections have been done in the case of 60,000 to 70,000 buildings,” the official said.