Govt schools record poor attendance on Saturdays

Chennai :

When schools from classes 9 to 12 reopened recently, the students were initially enthusiastic to come to the school. Now, however, many students from the government and aided schools do not appear interested in attending the classes in person, a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next. According to him, problems in accessing public transport are more on Saturday, which is leading to the hesitation.





Some government schools recorded only 30 per cent attendance, the official said, adding that only the students from classes 10 and 12, who have to attend board exams, are showing some interest in attending classes.





“Though the SOP allowed conducting online classes for students who do not attend classes in person, most government schools do not impart them because many students do not have internet facility. So students from these schools, who do not come to school on Saturdays, will miss the portions,” he said.





The department has received requests from parents suggesting extended class hours on weekdays instead of working on Saturdays. However, the official said the authorities were concerned that declaring holiday on Saturdays would affect the government teachers’ plan to cover the portion on time. “It is up to the government to take a call,” he said.





Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran noted how there were times when special classes even on Sunday had 100 per cent attendance. “But now, due to the fear about the pandemic, parents are hesitating to send their children continuously for six days,” he added.