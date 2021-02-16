Corpn gives Swachh Survekshan awards to conservancy workers

Chennai :

According to a Corporation statement, the awards have been given to the conservancy workers and organisations that supported the initiatives of the civic body. “Conservancy workers, corporate firms that gave funds under CSR initiative, non-governmental organisations, hotels, schools, hospitals, government offices and residents’ welfare associations were considered for the award,” the statement said.





Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash distributed the awards. Speaking at the event, Prakash pointed out that the civic body was producing manure and bio-gas from the wet waste. “Measures have been taken to stop sending garbage to landfills to reduce environmental impacts. The amount of garbage dumped at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi landfills has reduced,” he said.





Bio-mining operations are being taken up to clear waste and to segregate and reuse garbage, he said.





In a gesture to honour the efforts of conservancy workers, Angammal, a conservancy worker attached to the Royapuram zone, was asked to light the lamp to inaugurate the event.