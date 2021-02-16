IIT Madras-incubated tech start-up GUVI reaches 5 L learners

Chennai :

The courses it offers would be incorporated into National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT), a public-private partnership model between the government and education technology companies, implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).





GUVI is scheduled to sign the memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at New Delhi in the presence of AICTE Chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, the release added.





The start-up has a presence in more than 1,200 engineering colleges across the country and has been upskilling learners with its coding practice and assessment platform, IIT certified courses, and specialised courses taught by prominent industry mentors and professors from IIT Madras.





Speaking about the future goals and new initiatives being planned, SP Balamurugan, co-founder, GUVI, said, “GUVI, the first mover in offering technology content in vernacular languages, has provided a holistic AI-driven platform that meets the diverse needs of 5 lakh students and 250 plus employers.”





According to him, the GUVI recruitment team works to arrange, prepare and deliver interview opportunities for the students with product companies that align with their career goals. “They work to attract experienced professionals from other domains such as business (sales and marketing), arts, teaching, and lecturers to become full-stack developers,” Balamurugan said.





GUVI, which offers an online platform for students to learn in their mother tongues, is offering specialised information technology courses to upskill students and make them job-ready without having to leave their house, the press release said. Its mission is to take technology skills to all deserving students and ensure demography is never a barricade to acquire skills, it added.