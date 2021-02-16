Man offers Govardhana Hill stones online, UP cops come calling

Chennai :

Govardhana Hill in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh is considered holy since it has many legends attached to Lord Krishna and it was recently declared a pilgrim spot by the Uttar Pradesh government. While the hill is protected from humans, locals were shocked to come across advertisements online that the auspicious stones from Govardhana Hill are available for sale and that it would bring fortune by worshipping it at home. Based on a complaint by one Kashar Mukhiya (39) of Govardhan, local police registered a case and traced the advertiser to Chennai. A team of Govardhan police reached the city on Saturday and visited the address mentioned in the advertisement in Rangarajapuram, accompanied by the local police. The suspect, identified as N Premkumar, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was secured and investigation revealed that he has been doing the business since 2017.





However, no stones were seized from him and he reportedly told police that he would procure the stones upon orders and get them couriered to the customers. He was produced before the magistrate in Saidapet and taken to Uttar Pradesh.