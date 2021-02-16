Drive on to issue Aadhaar cards for IMH inmates

Chennai :

The inmates who have been staying at IMH for a long time do not have any identification cards, which prevents them from being avail the benefits extended by the government for the people with mental health disorders.





“After treatment, the inmates are transferred to other centres for follow up. But the patients who are shifted to government aided homes do not have identity proof, due to which they are unable to avail the schemes meant for them. There are also a few inmates who are working at the Institute but do not have proper identification documents, “ said Dr Poorna Chandrika, director, IMH.





A number of patients admitted to IMH from district mental health centres return to their districts where they continue follow up treatment or counselling. The follow up is easier if they have proper identity documents. However, many of them are abandoned by their families or do not have any attendant. Therefore, a mass drive was launched at the institute to identify the inmates who do not have Aadhaar cards and enrol them.





“We will be able to obtain Aadhaar cards for all inmates by the end of this month. This will help in proper identification of inmates even when they move to other mental healthcare centres or government aided centres, “ added Dr Poorna.