Man stabs estranged wife to death, held

Chennai :

Police said Saro Venishiya (41) and M Edward Lawrence were married for 25 years and the couple had two daughters aged 21 and 18. Lawrence, a carpenter, suspected Sario Venishiya, a beautician, of infidelity and was living in Chengalpattu after getting separated.





On Saturday night, Edward visited Venishiya at her house in Mathur when their daughters were out and an argument erupted. In the melee, Edward picked a kitchen knife and stabbed Venishiya repeatedly in her abdomen before fleeing.





Her daughters, on return, were shocked to find their mother in a pool of blood and rushed her to Government Stanley Hospital. However, she succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Madhavaram Milk Colony police registered a case and nabbed Edward Lawrence from his hideout near Puducherry on Sunday night. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.





In another incident, 20 days after friends set a man ablaze in a drunken brawl in Triplicane, the victim died on Sunday. While police have already arrested three persons, a hunt has been launched for two more suspects.





The deceased Babu (22) of Tondiarpet was a dog catcher with the city Corporation and the incident happened on January 26 when he went to a friend’s house in Lloyds Colony for a party.





Following an argument, one of them hit the kerosene can and another person lit a match under the influence of alcohol. Babu, upon whom kerosene had fallen, got engulfed in flames and died without responding to treatment on Sunday.