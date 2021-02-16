2 schoolkids among 7 injured in auto-lorry accident on ECR

Chennai :

A share auto from Koovathur in Chengalpattu was proceeding on the ECR towards Kalpakkam on Monday morning with two school students and five others on board when a mini lorry heading towards Pavunjur from Chennai rammed on it. In the impact, the auto was crushed and all the seven passengers suffered severe injuries.





Police said the lorry driver escaped from the spot and the onlookers began rescue operations and informed the Koovathur police. A team of officials rushed to the spot and admitted them to Chengalpattu government hospital.





The injured persons were identified as auto driver Sekar (35), Banumathi (42), Anjalai (35), Hemavathi (29), Ezhumalai (40) and two 14-year-old school students. The Koovathur police have registered a case and search is on to nab the lorry driver.