GoAir service to Ahmedabad delayed for over 5 hours, passengers protest

Chennai :

The Go Air flight to Ahmedabad was scheduled to depart at 6.05 am with 82 passengers. All the passengers reached the airport on time but they were not issued with a boarding pass till 9 am. By then, the passengers, upset with the ‘irresponsible behaviour’ on part of the airline, had surrounded its counter and started arguing with the staff. However, the staff claimed that they had already passed on an SMS to all the passengers that flight will take off only after 11 am, though passengers claimed that had not received the same.





Alleging that the staff response was inappropriate, the passengers resorted to a protest inside the airport. Soon the police and the CISF officials arrived at the spot and held peace talks with the passengers and promised that flight will take off at 11 am. Later, the flight departed to Ahmedabad with 82 passengers at 11.15 am.