AU row: HC seeks Centre’s response on interference in State reservation

Justice B Pugalendhi on reiterating his disappointment over how Anna University had gone to the extent of scrapping the courses based on some officer’s communication, suo motu impleaded the University Grants Commission (UGC). The judge also sought AU to take instant steps to recommence the admission process without waiting for a court direction.





Posting the case to Tuesday, Justice Pugalendhi directed the counsel appearing for the Centre to explain how it can insist on following Centre’s reservation policy in violation of the UGC guidelines. He also sought the counsel to come with the officials’ telephone numbers in case they fail to respond so that the calls could be made from the court.





Earlier, during the hearing on Monday, the judge, on wondering as to how Anna University could afford to scrap the courses which have been producing scientists for the past 25 years, said: “When Centre had permitted you to fill the seats this year owing to the pandemic, you should have followed State’s reservation policy. What was the necessity for writing to the State government seeking clarification on which reservation policy to follow when the UGC guidelines are quite clear that the State reservation has to be adhered to?”





“The anomalies arising out of the nine seats in question, based on the State quota, could have been resolved thereafter, “ the judge said.





Justice Pugalendhi also slammed Anna University for losing vital time in sorting out a non-existent issue resulting in AICTE’s assertion that the said 45 students cannot be admitted this academic year as the last date for admission ended on December 31.