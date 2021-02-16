These meal subscription services keep a strict watch on calories

Chennai :

When Jayashree Ramamoorthy along with Joshita Ramanathan started the subscription-based meal services The Good Life Eatery (TGLE), the duo intended to provide healthy meals to Chennaiites. “People are always looking forward to eating healthy multi-cuisine meals. When we started our cloud kitchen, we also wanted to provide the details about the calories in each meal. We have a set of nutritionists with whom we discuss the nutritional requirements of an individual and curate our menus accordingly. All our lunch meals are under 500-kilo calories. Some people keep track of their calorie intake and that’s the reason why we provide calorie counts. When we mention the number of calories in our lunch meal, it will help people plan their other two meals. Our menu goes an entire month without any repeats,” Joshita Ramanathan tells us.





Every dish in TGLE’s menu is consciously curated to keep within optimum calorie values. Jayashree pitches in, “We don’t stick to any particular diet and every meal has a balance of protein, carbs and fat. Unlike before, people are now conscious about the calorie count. We follow many dietary practices to lose weight. But the only thumb rule is that one has to have a calorie deficit to lose weight. So, people are finding out how many calories they need in a day and working out on calorie deficit so that they can lose or maintain or gain weight.” Because of the good response, they are planning to add breakfast and dinner meal options.









Jayashree Ramamoorthy; Joshita Ramanathan; Deepali Nichani





A holistic health coach, Deepali Nichani started the venture Aakaariyaa with a mission to help people eat, live and feel happy and healthy. She provides subscription-based vegan meals for lunch and dinner.





“When it comes to cooking, we often get stuck at deciding what meals to cook in a day. Also, some find it time-consuming. Because of this, people depend on meal subscriptions. When I came up with Aakaariyaa, my only criteria was that the meals should be healthy and wholesome. Even people who are not vegan enjoy our meals. By default, all our dishes have low calories because it is plant-based. But if a customer wants to know it separately, we can provide it as well. Because of the pandemic, people are paying attention to what they eat and how many calories they consume. This makes a great difference in our eating habits as well,” Deepali says.