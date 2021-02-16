A festival to celebrate storytelling

Storytelling might be just a form of listening to a story to some, but for others, it is much more than just narrating a story.

Chennai : Chennai Storytelling Festival is an annual festival started nine years ago by Eric Miller, Director of World Storytelling Institute. The ongoing virtual festival that will end on February 28 will have storytellers from around the world conducting storytelling sessions and workshops. “During the pandemic, professional storytellers all over the world met virtually and shared their stories. We had great communication last year because of Zoom sessions. Because of the current situation, we weren’t able to host the festival in any places in the city and decided to launch the festival virtually,” says Dr Eric Miller. The next storytelling sessions will be held on February 20, 21, 27 and 28