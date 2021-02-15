Burglars break open bike showroom in Tambaram

Selaiyur police are on a hunt to nab burglars who broke open a bike showroom near Tambaram in Chennai and stole about Rs 4 lakh in cash.
Chennai:
The incident came to light when Jacob Theodore, 56, of Selaiyur found that his showroom was broken open when he started his work routine on Monday morning.
Jacob immediately lodged a complaint at the Selaiyur police station. The police who came with the forensic experts to the showroom to collect evidence, have registered a case and are conducting an investigation. A search operation is underway to nab the burglars.
