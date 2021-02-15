Chocolate Co in city raises awareness on sustainable lifestyle

Chennai :

The Madras Collection is a set of nine chocolates by the Chennai-based Kocotrait, flavoured in typically Madrasi flavours like sukku malli kaapi, filter coffee, moru miligai, sakarai pongal, and more. The eco-friendly brand is also zero waste in their production and packaging, and in this collection, the packaging will feature one local initiative that'll help sustainable lifestyles.





“We have around 800 customers who buy directly from our web stores, and we realised that they are consciously trying to live sustainable lifestyles. However, they don’t know any local initiatives or groups that can help them in this goal. We then decided to feature nine Chennai-based initiatives to help bridge this gap,” said L Nitin Chordia, Chief Tasting Officer, Kocoatrait. One of the local groups featured is Reign Over Water, an initiative to spread the message of Rainwater Harvesting and Water Management, led by co-founders Prabha and Harsha Koda, that was set up in 2017. The initiative helps residents’ associations and homeowners establish a rainwater harvesting system that allows for immediate use of the rainwater.





“We all need to work together to help promote sustainable lifestyles. A lot of people are unaware of the local initiatives like ourselves that are offering help to them in living more eco-friendly lives. Therefore, we are happy that we are working with Kocotrait in spreading the word,” said Prabha. Much like how a sustainable lifestyle requires working with many groups to reduce waste and pollution, so does the process, says Chordia. Working together with other sustainable companies to raise awareness on the initiatives and avenues available for the conscious customer is crucial in helping more eco-friendly lifestyles to spring up in the city, he added.