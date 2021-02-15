Change in nomenclature: Civic body gets city revenue officer now

Chennai :

“Already, the nomenclatures of health officer and assistant health officer have been changed into city health officer and zonal health officer. As the Chennai Corporation has been renamed Greater Chennai Corporation after annexing nearby local bodies, the post of city revenue officer will suit the civic body,” the order said.





The change in the name of the post would not incur additional expenditure as the salary would remain the same. City revenue officer spearheads tax collection, disaster management, election work and census operations. Presently, Sukumar Chitti babu holds the post of city revenue officer.