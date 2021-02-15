All Corpn schools to get Wi-Fi, other digital infra

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, providing Wi-Fi connections to the civic body-run schools is a part of upgrading digital infrastructure at the campuses under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) initiative.





“Even though the physical infrastructure will be upgraded only at 28 select schools, Wi-Fi and other digital infrastructure will be provided to all the schools,” the official said.





The official added that Wi-Fi connectivity would be given free of cost to students, who have already been provided with laptops and tablets, and teachers.





Other digital infrastructure upgradation are attendance tracking system using biometric or facial recognition and interactive digital infrastructure.





The civic body had won Rs 95 crore a few years ago at the CITIIS challenge that was conducted by the French government and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.





Apart from digital infrastructure, the civic body has decided to revamp select schools, conduct teacher development programmes, Montessori classes, and sports and extracurricular activities under the initiative.





The total project is estimated close to Rs 198 crore, for which the civic body is hoping to raise Rs 102 crore through corporate social responsibility and other means.