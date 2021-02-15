Possible rains in city over weekend, say weather bloggers

Chennai :

“An upper to mid-level trough is dipping down over the third week of February. This will cause T-storms in many parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. So the hope for rains in February is possible and it will be coming from the line of wind,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.





This may bring mild to moderate rains over northern Tamil Nadu, with possible showers in Chennai city. Districts like Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris and Dharmapuri are very likely to see rains. This weather pattern is likely to occur between February 19 and February 22, they added.





However, weather blogger K Srikanth states that these types of weather patterns are very likely to change. As rains during February are not a common occurrence in Chennai, the chances of rains in the city currently is 50-50 and depends on the wind movement just before the predicted rainfall.





“Usually, rains in February need a strong trigger, probably a strong westerly trough that interacts with the easterly winds as well. If this does not occur, the chances of rain are low,” he said.