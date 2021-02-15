BJP lodges complaint against Oviya for tweet

The legal wing of BJP’s state unit has submitted a petition with the SP of Cyber Cell, CB-CID, against actor Oviya after she reportedly tweeted #GoBackModi from her Twitter handle @OviyaaSweetz on Saturday.
Chennai: D Alexis Sudhakar, the state secretary of TN BJP, stated in the petition that the police should inquire if the actor’s tweet was to incite public disorder and take appropriate action against her. The petition said a large number of public, including some political parties indulged in activities that led to the distortion of peace and order in and around Chennai and him along with his friends were victimised. “Sri Lanka and China are in connivance with persons like Oviya and are trying to create law and order issues against our country’s sovereignty targeting our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he stated.
Conversations