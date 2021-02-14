CM Palaniswamy announces solatium for the Sriperumbudur septic tank tragedy victims

Chennai :

It was said that the three inhaled toxic fumes which caused asyphyxiation resulting in their deaths.





The deceased were identified as Bakkiyaraj (40), Murugan (42) and Arumugam (45). Their mortal remains were taken to Sriperumbudur Government hospital for postmortem.









Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy expressed grief over the incident and offered a solatium of Rs 10 lakhs each for the three families. "The deaths of the three workers caused by toxic fumes has saddened me deeply, sharing my grief with the bereaving families I offer them solatium of Rs 10 lakhs each, though nothing could compensate loss of their beloved's lives. I promise the families a swift action on the incident", he said.





Owners of catering concern were arrested for investigation and case has been filed by the Somangalam police with an RDO enquiry underway.