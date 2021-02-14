3 dead after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning sewage tank in Sriperumbudur

Photos of the deceased: Arumugam, Murugan, Bhagyaraj (From right to left)

Chennai :

A private food manufacturer namely Sri Venkateswara catering industrial service had engaged Murugan (42), Bakkiyaraj (40) and Arumugam (45) as contract labours to clean the septic tank in the office premises.





As they inhaled the toxic gas, all the three of them had fainted and fell into the tank. The fire and rescue department and the local police were informed immediately about the mishap.





However, when the victims were taken to the Sriperumbudur government hospital, they were declared brought dead. A case has also been filed by the Somangalam police and an RDO enquiry is underway.





Meanwhile, the owner of the catering service, Venkatesh (38) and the owner of the building Krishnaraj (43) were arrested by the Somangalam police for further investigation.