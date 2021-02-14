Virtual to real? V-Day kindles debate on lockdown dating

Chennai :

Maria F, a resident of Perambur, had downloaded dating apps and registered on dating websites at the start of the lockdown since she felt it lifted the burden of meeting the person. Maria felt the conversation may be appealing enough to tide her the lockdown gloom.





“It was neither a hit nor a miss. I wasn’t able to find any good matches, but many of my friends found their life partners on dating websites. Many of the dating websites like Shaadi.com have video calling features, which help break the ice. But I’ve not been very successful,” she said.





Dating apps remain supreme during the shutdown, as many locals said the casual nature of these apps makes it easy at a time when in-person meet-ups are difficult. However, with the city opening up again, a few are excited to return to in-person dating.





But not all share the same optimism. According to Shara Sri, a local who downloaded the app in April last year, the response has been very non-committal. “I feel dating apps won’t help in the long run. A lot of people take it as a pastime, and then back out as soon as things start getting serious,” she said, noting many also use the apps just to make friends.





With malls and restaurants featuring sales and specials on Valentine’s Day for couples, virtual dating may not continue for much longer. However, many feel the pandemic has changed the dating scene as well to a more virtual-oriented space permanently, which can facilitate more locals to find their partners.