PENN anniv sends out more thoughts on women safety

Chennai :

Additional Director General of Police, Prevention of Crime Against Women and Children, Seema Agrawal and award-winning Carnatic vocalist and playback singer P Unnikrishnan were among those to grace the occasion.





On the menu were a wide range of programmes including ‘Krav Maga’ self-defence workshops, online campaign on women and child safety and musical play Velu Nachiyar, on the 18th Century queen who embodied women empowerment by winning over the British army.





“The condition of women has not changed significantly over the past many years and women are attacked and abused by people even known to them who should rather keep them protected. Though several measures are being taken and mobile apps like Kavalan have come to the rescue of women by offering an emergency response, more steps have to be taken to create a safe space for women, “ said Seema Agrawal.





Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, PENN is presently planning events such as short film and illustration competitions and other community engagement programmes, including more self-defence workshops.





“We believe that the participation of important stakeholders, individuals, educational institutions, corporate organisations, social-minded public personalities and policymakers will enable us to bring about these much-needed changes more quickly, said VS Sridhar,” trustee, PENN.





The event also featured special invitees Rajesh Srinivasan, founder of Mindful Marketing and motivational speaker, and Colonel Vembu Shankar, SC, Indian Army veteran and founder of Project Sambandh.