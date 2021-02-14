The State government has allowed MTC to issue free bus passes to senior citizens which was suspended due to the pandemic.
Chennai: In a letter to MTC managing director, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan permitted the corporation to issue free bus pass and travel tokens to senior citizens. He was responding to the letter from the MTC MD seeking permission for issuing the free passes that was suspended following the lockdown. All above 60 years and living in Chennai could avail the senior citizen free bus pass from the nearby depot or terminus after producing ration card for address proof and Aadhaar for age proof, along with two passport size photos.
