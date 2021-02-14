Octogenarian murdered with head smashed, probe on

Tiruvottiyur police have launched a hunt for an unidentified man who murdered an 80-year-old woman by smashing her head with a stone inside government hospital premises on Friday night.

Representative Image

Chennai : Krishnaveni of Chinna Mettupalayam near Tiruvottiyur was found lying unconscious with head injuries in a secluded place inside the hospital on Friday night. She was rushed to RSRM hospital in Royapuram, where she died without responding to treatment on Saturday afternoon. CCTV footage revealed that an unidentified man took her from Amma Unavagam in the locality to the hospital premises and left the spot after an hour. As the woman has injuries in her private parts, police suspect that she could have been sexually assaulted and collected samples for further tests. Though she had four sons, she had been sleeping on the pavement for the last few days after a tiff with them, said officials.