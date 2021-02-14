Engineer threatens to post wife’s photos over dowry, arrested

Chennai :

The accused, R Gowtham of Namakkal, is a mechanical engineer. He was in a relationship with the woman, who studied electronics and communication engineering in the same college where he studied, and got married to her at a sub-registrar’s office with his parents’ knowledge.





The couple moved to Chennai and rented a house in Mogappair by pledging jewels and money provided by the woman’s family. However, a few months ago, Gowtham left for his hometown and did not attend or return her calls.





As Gowtham allegedly did not reveal his house address to his wife, she reached out to his friends on Facebook to get his address and new phone number.





When contacted, Gowtham allegedly asked her to get additional 50 sovereigns and Rs 10 lakh as dowry to live with her.





After the woman approached Tirumangalam all-women police, a case was registered and Gowtham was picked up for interrogation. He was booked for woman harassment and remanded in judicial custody.