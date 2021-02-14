Bridge over Virugambakkam Canal in limbo as PWD denies NOC

Chennai :

According to a Corporation source, the PWD opposed the proposal to construct pillars in the middle of the canal pointing out that they would prevent the free flow of water apart from impeding desilting operations.





“Following these concerns, we have modified the design of the flyover so that the pillars would be on the banks of the canal. However, they are yet to accept the new design. Tenders will be floated once we get NOC, “ the source said.





Several months ago, the civic body had proposed the flyover to connect Bhuvaneswari Nagar where Virugambakkam Canal originates and Kaliamman Koil Street near an existing bridge across Virugambakkam Canal in Chinmaya Nagar. The 5.9 km flyover was estimated to cost about Rs 103.2 crore. The design of the flyover was conceived in a such a way that it would go across the canal instead of running alongside.





“In the last few years, vehicle movement on Kaliamman Koil Street has increased after a few apartments were constructed for bureaucrats near Nerkundram. As of now, there are around 1,200 apartments for government officials and plans are on to build more such apartments,” an official had said while preparing the design of the flyover.





If the flyover is constructed, motorists from Bhuvaneswari Nagar and Natesan Nagar could take the flyover and descend onto Kaliamman Koil Street. This would decongest the traffic in the locality, officials said.





As per the civic body data, around 50,000 vehicles use Kaliamman Koil Street during peak hours every day. Meanwhile, the civic body is contemplating to drop the expansion of Kaliamman Koil Street as the land acquisition cost alone would come up to Rs 300 crore.