Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami inaugurates foot over bridge connecting Tambaram railway station and bus stop

Chennai

To curtail accidents while crossing the busy GST road to get to Tambaram Railway Station and bus stop, a foot over bridge project was started by the State Highways department in 2018. The project was stalled owing to coronavirus pandemic and rigmarole over obtaining permission from railways. A railway ticket counter has been set on the bridge.





As per reports, 13 accidents have occurred in 2019 on GST roads causing injuries to eight and six deaths. However, due to lockdown strictures no such untoward incidents were reported in 2020.







Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a foot overbridge connecting Tambaram Railway Station and Bus stand in Chennai through video conference on Saturday.





The foot over bridge project cost was ascertained to Rs 19.75 crores and the bridge was measured to 242 meters in total. Two escalators on either sides are in place, also ramp facilities, costing Rs 9.4 crores, have been arranged for the differently abled. In addition to this, 182 meter platform at a cost of Rs 10.35 crores is under construction.





Pedestrians have expressed satisfaction over this arrangement with a request to expedite connection between foot over bridge directly with the one in the railway station as they feel it is exhausting to get down to the railway station and once again climb the stairs inside.