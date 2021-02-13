Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Chennai visit, traffic police issue advisory

Chennai :

Greater Chennai Traffic Police have restricted vehicle movement on arterial stretches such as Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road and Rajaji Road from 8 am to 1 pm on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Chennai Metro's extension in North Chennai.





MTC buses and other vehicles coming from Koyambedu towards Central Railway Station will be diverted via Nair Bridge, Pantheon Roundtana, Annasalai via Chitra Point.









Vehicles coming from Royapuram to Annasalai/Kamarajar Salai can reach their destination via Ibrahim Road, Mint Junction, Basin Bridge, Erukkancherry Road, Ambedkar Road, Purasaivakkam.





Vehicles coming from Annasalai towards Royapuram will be diverted via Spencer Plaza, Benny Road, Marshal Road, Nair Bridge, Dowton, Perambur Barrack road.





Vehicles coming from South Canal Road towards Gandhi Statue can reach their destination by going through Kutcheri Road, Luz Junction, Royapettah High road. Heavy vehicles and goods carriers will not be allowed to enter inside the Greater Chennai limit on Sunday, said police.