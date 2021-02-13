Former DGP's son assaulted by auto driver, case registered

Chennai :

Nearly a month after an auto driver allegedly attacked former DGP Vaikunth's son on TTK road, the latter has lodged a complaint at Abiramapuram police station and police have launched a hunt to nab the suspect.





The victim V Vijay, a doctor by profession and resident of Raja Annamalaipuram, has alleged in his complaint that he had boarded an auto from Alwarpet on January 12. Upon reaching home, he and the driver named Billa had an argument.





Billa allegedly invited his friend Karuppan over phone and both reportedly attacked Vijay before fleeing the spot.





Since Vijay was out of town after the incident, he has lodged a complaint on Friday after returning to the city. Abiramapuram police have registered a case about the incident and have launched a hunt to nab the suspects.