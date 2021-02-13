Civic body launches app on garbage redressal in 7 zones

Chennai :

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Friday launched a smartphone application for these special services, which include clicking a picture of the garbage and uploading on the app with the location. The Citizen App has been developed by Sumeet Urban Services (Chennai) Private Limited (Urbaser Sumeet) that is currently doing conservancy work in seven of the 15 city zones- Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Sholinganallur and Perungudi.





The application will function as a public grievance redressal platform. “Using a dashboard, Urbaser Sumeet officials and Chennai Corporation officials can track all aspects of solid waste management grievances by residents. The system also supports residents to avail of special services like collection of horticultural waste, bulk waste, priority waste, carcass and others,” an official said.





The official added that the app has features that would help residents track status of complaints apart from raising them. “This app provides easy access to senior officials manage and monitor the public grievance redressal system with geo-tagged information.”





Other features of the Citizen App enable the residents to directly lodge complaints to supervisors of their respective areas, which would save time. “As residents can upload the pictures, which is also GPS-enabled, field officials can attend to the problem without confusion. Once the issue is resolved, residents can view the image of the same site after rectification. They will be notified about the work, “ the official added. Urbaser Sumeet had already opened a control room to monitor conservancy operations across the seven zones. At the control room, officials could monitor the number of trips and amount of garbage removed. While inaugurating the control room, Prakash said that real time information pertaining to the conservancy operations would be made available for the public. This facility is expected to reach other zones soon.