Stop ‘quota row’, start 2 M Tech courses, AU told

Chennai :

Justice B Pugalendhi’s observation came following the counsel’s submission that it’s impossible to admit students in both courses this year as the cut-off dates fixed by AICTE and upheld by the SC for admissions expired on December 31, 2020.





Wondering as to what stopped the University in pursuing necessary action and resort to scrapping the courses, Justice Pugalendhi expressed dissatisfaction while negating its submission seeking for a direction to the AICTE to extend the last date for admission. “How can a direction be given to AICTE, when the fault is entirely Anna University,” the judge held.





Varsity counsel Vijayakumar submitted that the AICTE chairman has been approached and he has expressed willingness to help. Based on this, he said a finality would be reached at and sought for time. The case has been posted to Monday.