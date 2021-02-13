Leprosy screening programme extended in all districts till Feb 28

Chennai :

Under the State Leprosy Eradication Programme, a fortnight Leprosy Screening programme was launched on January 30, across Tamil Nadu. The campaign was further extended to February 28. Healthcare workers associated with the campaign initiated the detection and surveillance programme to identify leprosy cases for early intervention and detection.





The surveillance programme is being observed across all districts. “A large number of people are unaware and uneducated about the symptoms and ways to determine Leprosy. Thus, the screening programme aims to identify such cases and upon confirmation, provide treatment to them. The primary screening programme has seen 10 confirmed cases so far and we will begin secondary testing soon,” said Dr Dharma Lingam, deputy director of Tamil Nadu Leprosy Eradication Programme.





There are close to 120 suspected cases of Leprosy across several zones in the city and other districts detected throughout the year. However, there are secondary level confirmations that are to be completed and we will identify the suspected cases and conduct individual test for Leprosy, he added.





There are a few laboratory tests, including skin biopsy, that are performed to confirm.





The test is also conducted to identify the type of leprosy so that the treatment can be provided accordingly.