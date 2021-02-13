Corpn urges frontline workers to take COVID vaccine shots

Chennai :

“Frontline workers are requested to take the vaccine within a week. If they miss, they would have to get the vaccine under the general category. There is no adverse effect reported pertaining to the vaccine, “ G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said.





District task force meeting was conducted at Ripon Building on Friday to discuss the measures to be taken to expedite the vaccination drive. Chennai Corporation officials, deans of government medical colleges and other IMA representatives participated in the meeting.





Speaking to reporters, Prakash said around 33,000 persons in the city have been vaccinated. “From Saturday, the second dose to the persons, who have taken the first dose, will be commenced. The civic body has reached the capacity of administering around 4,000 vaccines per day. The target is to reach 10,000,” he added.





The civic body has given permission to 60 private hospitals so that they could vaccinate their staff at the hospitals. “Some of the hospitals have completed 70 per cent vaccination. We also request them to complete the drive within four days, “ Prakash requested.





Citing a waste of doses, a Chennai Corporation official, on the condition of anonymity, suggested that the government should allow vaccination without prior registration. “Persons who registered are failing to visit the vaccination centres. This results in wastage. If the government allows us to vaccinate the persons, whenever they come, there will be no wastage, “ the official opined.