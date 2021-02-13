Anna University to enhance Industrial Associateship Scheme

Chennai :

More small, medium and large industries, research and development firms, and educational institutions would be enrolled to enable them to utilise the expertise and services offered by each other. This is expected to improve the placement activities for all the students from participating firms, said university officials.





Sources from Anna University said that participants would be from industries, engineering colleges, polytechnics and research and development institutions. Under this scheme, various interactive programmes would be conducted for the benefit of member-institutions.





Programmes for promoting industry-institute interactions, regional get-togethers of industries, government-funding agencies would also be organised at regular intervals for cross-pollination of industrial and academic ideas.





In addition, members would be given preference in inviting the faculty of Anna University for any specific lecture and technical talk in their organisation.





A senior official from the university said that the industry members would also develop placement activities on the campus.





The Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC) of Anna University not only concentrates on placement of the students of its departments but also that for the students of the constituent colleges, government and aided colleges, and affiliated colleges.





The placement measures would also be done through Tamil Nadu State Level Placement Programme (TNSLPP) by requesting the IT, core sectors and other industries to instill confidence in the students.





The campus placement and internships would be arranged for more than 4,500 students belonging to UG and PG programmes, and development activity in the university departments. Sources added that this year most of the placement would be held in the online mode due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.