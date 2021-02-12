Youth booked under POCSO act for eloping with minor

Chennai :

A minor girl, who had eloped with her boyfriend, was traced along with her paramour in Tirupati. Police said, the youth, a 23-year-old diploma graduate, was working as an air-conditioner and fridge mechanic.





After eloping with him, the minor girl had sent a video of herself to her mother saying that she got married to Karunakaran, asking them not to search for her.







Alarmed with the video, her parents filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police station. Police located them in Tirupati after tracking their cell phone signal and nabbed Karunakaran.





Karunakaran is booked under POCSO act for alluring a minor girl, and the girl has been sent with her parents.