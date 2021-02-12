Fri, Feb 12, 2021

Youth booked under POCSO act for eloping with minor

Published: Feb 12,202104:08 PM

Karunakaran of East Tambaram was nabbed by police and arrested under POCSO act for alluring a minor girl.

Chennai:
A minor girl, who had eloped with her boyfriend, was traced along with her paramour in Tirupati. Police said, the youth, a 23-year-old diploma graduate, was working as an air-conditioner and fridge mechanic.

After eloping with him, the minor girl had sent a video of herself to her mother saying that she got married to Karunakaran, asking them not to search for her.



Alarmed with the video, her parents filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police station. Police located them in Tirupati after tracking their cell phone signal and nabbed Karunakaran.

Karunakaran is booked under POCSO act for alluring a minor girl, and the girl has been sent with her parents.
